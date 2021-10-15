Call for treatment kits to be issued to home isolatees - Social Credit

Friday, 15 October, 2021 - 10:54

Social Credit calls on the government to issue home treatment kits to those who have caught Covid-19 and are to be isolating at home under the just announced scheme.

With fears about our hospitals being swamped with Covid cases, it defies common sense that early treatment is not undertaken with proven medications to substantially lessen the chances of hospitalisation for those unlucky enough to have caught the virus.

In May 2021 the WHO reported on the success of the Uttar Pradesh programme.

(Uttar Pradesh is India’s largest state with a population of 240 million).

Instead of being proactive by adopting the best of what has been used around the world, and using a multi-pronged attack on the virus, the government has been demonising those who have tried to get other options considered and is now locking highly trained medical professionals out of the health system at a time when they’re likely to be needed most.

New Zealand, once an innovative nation is sadly now lagging behind the rest of the world with its virus management.