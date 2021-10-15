Wellington 'gives away 20 Vaxications for Super Saturday'

Friday, 15 October, 2021 - 12:18

Kiwis who get a Covid-19 vaccination this weekend will have the chance to win one of 20 "vaxication" trips to Wellington each valued at $2500. The sooner New Zealand gets vaccinated, the sooner New Zealanders can start rediscovering their favourite holiday spots. With that in mind, WellingtonNZ will give away trips to 20 people who get either their first or second vaccination on Super Saturday or the following two weeks. Each prize includes return flights for two, two nights in a top hotel plus $500 spending money to eat, drink and shop their way around the creative capital. All people have to do is prove they’ve had a Covid19 vaccination this weekend, and they could be winging their way to Wellington. The competition is open to Wellingtonians too, minus the flights.

WellingtonNZ Marketing General Manager Anna Calver says it’s important to support people who get a vaccine shot this weekend as the country strives for a 90 per cent-plus vaccination rate.

"They are doing their bit so giving them a shot at winning a Wellington holiday seems highly appropriate. We can’t wait to welcome them to the city and region."

How the competition works:

Send us proof of your vaccination. This could be a photo of your vaccine record, or a time-stamped selfie of you getting vaccinated

Upload this to our private website platform by 11.59 Sunday October 31

WellingtonNZ will draw 20 winners and use the contact details provide to verify you had your Covid19 vaccine during 16 October - 31 October

Winners will have six months to redeem their prize Winners must be double vaccinated by the time they travel to Wellington

All entries will be destroyed after the competition ends Find where you can get a vaccine here and start getting excited about exploring Wellington via WellingtonNZ.com Competition terms and conditions can be found on WellingtonNZ.com //