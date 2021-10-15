'Pop-up vaccination centre at Lincoln University on Monday 18 October'

Friday, 15 October, 2021 - 12:42

Lincoln University is pitching in to take the Canterbury region’s COVID-19 vaccination rollout to the next level by hosting a drop-in vaccination event for students, staff and their families and friends on Monday 18 October.

Run in partnership with Canterbury DHB, the drop-in vaccination centre will operate from 9.30am - 3.30pm on the basketball court at the University’s recently redeveloped sport and recreation centre, Whare Hakinakina | Lincoln University Gym.

As an added incentive to encourage mass participation in the pop-up event, the organising partners are offering a free bacon butty, or vegetarian alternative, to all those who turn up to receive their first or second vaccination.

Lincoln University Acting Vice-Chancellor Professor Bruce McKenzie is highly enthusiastic about the vaccination event and optimistic that the uptake by members of the wider campus community who are so far unvaccinated or have had one dose will be huge.

"At Lincoln we’re deeply committed to promoting the health and wellbeing of everyone on our campus and throughout the Lincoln community, and we believe vaccination is critical to getting Aotearoa back on track towards a more productive and successful future.

"We’re a tight-knit campus, with a very supportive and collegial spirit, and we’re confident that we can lead by example and encourage a positive community-wide mobilisation.

"Getting vaccinated is one way we can all protect ourselves, our friends and families and our wider community from the devastating effects of this virus, and we are proud and privileged to play such an important role in keeping our whanau safe.

Canterbury’s Senior Responsible Officer for the COVID-19 response, Dr Helen Skinner, says the DHB is pleased to see yet another COVID-19 vaccination initiative in the region that will go a long way to increasing protection levels in our community.

"These drop-in events provide a convenient, local and familiar environment where people can be vaccinated.

"No booking is required, anyone can drop in during their free time, and we hope that this is an appealing option for our university students and staff," Dr Skinner says.

The Lincoln University drop-in vaccination event is totally free and no booking is required, although participants who know their NHI number are encouraged to bring it along with them.