MidCentral Super Saturday vaccinations 'exceed expectations'

Sunday, 17 October, 2021 - 11:08

The MidCentral DHB (MDHB) made a call for arms across the region to respond to the Government’s Super Saturday COVID-19 vaccination day and the community came through.

The aim was to get as many people vaccinated as possible and the numbers show every effort was made to surpass the goal the DHB set for itself and the community to reach.

In total, 5379 people were vaccinated across the MidCentral rohe on Super Saturday putting it in third place for number of doses given per 100 residents.

More than 16,400 vaccinations were provided throughout the week, superceeding MDHB’s initial goal of 15,000.

MDHB provided 28 clinics on Super Saturday, with 16 in Palmerston North and the balance throughout the region.

The weather was kind putting on a warm spring day and a steady stream of people continuously kept the vaccinating team busy.

At the Arena walk in clinic in Palmerston North young children were entertained by a bouncy castle while their parents waited the appropriate time after their vaccination.

In other places, movies, sausage sizzles and other forms of entertainment were out on to create a family friendly atmosphere.

Councillors and member of Parliament from all districts visited vaccination sites to lend an encouraging hand and hand out spot prizes to lucky winners.

MidCentral DHB COVID-19 Vaccination Programme Senior Responsible Officer Deborah Davies congratulated the community for its response to the Government push to lift vaccination rates.

"We’d like to say thank you to everyone who contributed to the success of this campaign, from whÄnau who received their vaccinations to the hardworking and dedicated vaccination teams on the ground, and behind the scenes who have put so much work into making sure this day happened." Ms Davies said.

"We received an overwhelming response from the business community, who donated prizes, alongside other organisations including our Councils and MPs who have helped us spread the word throughout their communities.

"We know this has helped encouraged more people in our region to get vaccinated and our rohe is a safer place for it."