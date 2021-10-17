Hawke’s Bay rolls up its sleeves for Super Saturday

Sunday, 17 October, 2021 - 12:05

Hawke’s Bay people rolled up their sleeves in force yesterday, with 6,750 people having either their first or second dose of the vaccine.

Latest data for the region now shows 81percent of the population having had one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 64 percent having had two doses. (Latest data attached)

Hawke’s Bay DHB chief executive Keriana Brooking, who worked in both Napier and Hastings throughout the day on Saturday, said it was an "awesome effort from the Hawke’s Bay community."

"I can’t thank enough the hundreds of people that helped yesterday. The traffic management helpers, GPs, pharmacies, MÄori providers, the people giving the vaccine, the people drawing up the vaccine - just everyone - we had heaps of volunteers from all of the councils and our MPs were all out and about along with the region’s Mayors.

"It was a beautiful day for a vaccine, people walked, biked, hitched a ride and arrived in carloads to the vaccine stations - I couldn’t be prouder of our community."

Hawke’s Bay DHB’s Board chair Shayne Walker, who helped in Wairoa, said it was great to see whÄnau, particularly rangatahi, taking the opportunity to vaccinate to help keep their community safe.

"The kaimahi team, with the Mayor on the barbecue were the epitome of manaakitanga," Mr Walker said.

Hawke’s Bay DHB vaccine rollout lead Chris McKenna said she wanted to thank the vaccine rollout team who had worked really hard in a short time to pull together an outstanding day.

"Our teams of vaccinators and the various providers need a huge shout out for helping and working hard to make it the best day possible. Ministry of Health data shows we had the highest turnout per head of population than anywhere in the country at 4.38 - that’s simply fantastic."

If people were not able to get out to one of the vaccination clinics over the weekend the clinics will still be running through the week and can be found at www.hbcovidvaccine.nz or www.bookmyvaccine.nz or people could call the COVID Vaccine Healthline 0800 28 29 26.