Restaurant Association 'responds to alert level extension'

Monday, 18 October, 2021 - 16:24

With Auckland set to remain at the current alert level for the next two weeks, the Restaurant Association has welcomed the announcement of an enhanced business support package.

"The Auckland hospitality industry continues to be disproportionately affected by the pandemic and it is time that our Government recognised this by providing financial relief that is specific and targeted to our sector," said Marisa Bidois, CEO of the Restaurant Association.

"One month ago, we presented our Future of Hospitality Roadmap to help our sector to reopen and recover.

"Wage subsidy and resurgence support payments are not enough - our businesses are on the brink and something more must be done.

"We have mapped out our plan for the future of the industry which includes a number of creative and practical solutions that would boost the economy and keep our businesses afloat. We are hopeful that Minister Robertson has noted our feedback and has something designed specifically for our industry in Friday’s announcement."

The Restaurant Association’s new Future of Hospitality Roadmap has been designed to help businesses get back on their feet, by focusing on reopening, recovery and sustainability.

"Whilst it’s good to see Northland moving down the alert levels, we really do need to see more support for those parts of the country operating under greater restrictions and we look forward to hearing more about that this week."