Super Saturday a springboard for summer vaccination push - BOPDHB

Wednesday, 20 October, 2021 - 13:17

Bay healthcare officials are heralding the record-breaking success of Super Shot Saturday as the summer vaccination campaign continues.

Super Shot Saturday (16 October) was the region’s most successful single day for COVID-19 vaccination uptake in the region. Its results meant the vaccination coverage in the district increased to more than 80 percent of residents having received at least one dose of the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine.

6,337 doses of the vaccine were administered on Super Saturday in the district, the highest daily number of doses. Previously, the highest number of vaccinations administered in one day was 4,144 doses.

The Bay of Plenty District Health Board (BOPDHB) organised and supported more than 20 events throughout the district on Saturday to support the national push for vaccination uptake. Incentives ranged from free ice-cream to hÄngÄ« to encourage people to "grab a jab," said BOPDHB COVID-19 Senior Responsible Officer Brent Gilbert-De Rios.

The BOPDHB organised community vaccination events in Katikati, Mount Maunganui, WhakatÄne, Kawerau and Murupara, and supported vaccination providers and community organisations to hold events at marae, community centres, pharmacies, and health providers throughout the region.

"We’re thrilled for our community with the results of Super Saturday. It was a positive, fun-filled day which improved our community’s protection against COVID-19," said Gilbert-De Rios.

BOPDHB Board Chair Sharon Shea thanked everyone who participated in Saturday’s event.

"On behalf of the BOPDHB Board of Trustees and RÅ«nanga, thank you, Bay of Plenty, for making Saturday so super. We are grateful for your mahi and commitment to protect the things we love.

"Super Saturday was a success due to the mahi tahi of the community, MÄori and iwi hauora, the health sector, local government support, and the Bay of Plenty DHB staff. Thank you all," added Shea.

Te RÅ«nanga Hauora MÄori o te Moana a Toi Chairperson Linda Steel said Saturday’s vaccination uptake was a result of a lot of community engagement.

"We know our people will protect their whakapapa, and this was shown on Super Saturday when our people took massive action," said Steel.

"Our kaimahi have been working incredibly hard for months having important kÅrero with whÄnau, listening and showing up week after week, and this commitment to their hapori and tikanga is paying off with whÄnau feeling more comfortable to get vaccinated. Karawhuia whÄnau, kia kaha rÄ!"

Kawerau District had the greatest daily percentage increase for first doses throughout the country, according to Ministry of Health data, with a 270 percent increase in first doses administered in one day as a percentage of the population.

Bay of Plenty residents who have not already had both doses of the vaccine are encouraged to do so.

"Summer is just seven weeks away; let’s enjoy everything summer in the Bay has to offer by protecting ourselves against COVID-19," said Gilbert-De Rios.

Walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations are available throughout the district and can be found at www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19-vaccination/bay-of-plenty

Nearly 300,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered to Bay of Plenty residents, according to the Ministry of Health data to 18 October 2021.