Two new positive COVID-19 cases in Northland

Friday, 22 October, 2021 - 15:18

There are two new cases of COVID-19 isolating near Kaikohe, Northland. The two cases are contacts of a recently diagnosed case in Auckland. They are not linked to the earlier reported cases who visited Northland.

The individuals recently travelled to the Kaikohe area from Auckland. This was permitted travel under Alert Level 3. The individuals are now isolating.

The individuals were tested on 20 October. They were not included in today’s case numbers as their test results were received after the Ministry’s daily reporting period.

A case investigation is underway and so far it has identified a limited number of close contacts. These individuals are currently being tested.

Interviews are also being undertaken to determine any locations of interest. People living in the Kaikohe area are asked to monitor the Ministry of Health’s locations of interest page which will be regularly updated.

The situation is currently being assessed and the Ministry will provide further public health advice if required.

Additional testing in the area is being arranged and details will be available on the Healthpoint website.

Those in Northland are reminded to get vaccinated this weekend if they are not already. If they have had a first dose three weeks or more ago, then they can get their second dose now. Vaccination clinic locations across the Northland region are available on the Northland DHB website.