A challenge to 'Step Up For Diabetes' this November

Tuesday, 26 October, 2021 - 10:43

This November is Diabetes Action Month, a month for all New Zealanders to take action for diabetes, the country’s largest and fastest growing health crisis. The theme for Diabetes Action Month 2021 is Step Up For Diabetes.

Earlier this year, The Social and Economic Cost of Type 2 Diabetes report found that diabetes has reached epidemic proportions in New Zealand, with diabetes in Aotearoa forecast to rise dramatically over the next 20 years. The report also found that regular foot checks and better foot care could prevent more than 600 diabetes-related amputations every year.

For Diabetes Action Month this November, Diabetes NZ is imploring New Zealanders to Step Up For Diabetes by learning about how to protect their feet so all people living with diabetes can put their best foot forward. Diabetes NZ is also asking New Zealanders to Step Up and reduce their risk of diabetes, a condition which affects more than 277,000 Kiwis.

To learn more about diabetes, find out your risk of diabetes or see what is happening in your area for Diabetes Action Month, please visit www.diabetesactionmonth.org.nz.