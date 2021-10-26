Seven key points you should know about COVID-19

Tuesday, 26 October, 2021 - 15:30

The Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners has been working with epidemiologists, and infectious disease and vaccine experts to cut through the misinformation that is circulating about COVID-19.

Dr Bryan Betty, the College’s medical director says, "Together, we have come up with the ‘Vax Facts’ which consists of seven key points about COVID-19 and the vaccine.

"COVID-19, and especially the Delta variant, is continuing to make its presence felt around the world and shows no sign of slowing down. The vaccine, which is one of the most tracked vaccines in history, is the best protection against the virus.

"As health professionals working on the frontline of the pandemic for the past 18 months, we have seen the devastating effects of the virus first-hand. We are committed to keeping our communities as safe as possible and is why we continue to highlight the importance of vaccination."

The College has long been advocating for vaccination to keep the most vulnerable in our communities safe; those who are too young to be vaccinated or who have significant underlying medical conditions.

"If there is only one thing you read about COVID-19 today, make it this," says Dr Betty.

COVID-19: The vax facts

1.So far, over ten million people around the world have died from COVID-19.

2.As well as being deadly and highly contagious, the virus can have serious long-term side effects called long Covid.

3.Without the vaccine, almost everyone will get the virus.

4.Those infected without being vaccinated are at least 20 times more likely to get dangerously ill. This is even higher for MÄori and Pacific peoples.

5.Once administered, the vaccine is cleared from the body within a few days, leaving the body’s defenses strengthened to fight COVID-19.

6.If vaccinated, you are less likely to spread the virus to your whÄnau, friends and workmates.

7.The vaccine is FDA approved and safer than either the contraceptive pill or common pain relief such as paracetamol.