Lightning strikes twice at Auckland Hospital

Thursday, 28 October, 2021 - 08:01

Today clinical perfusionists employed by Auckland DHB will participate in two strikes, each two-hours long. The strikes are the first by perfusionists in the 63 years since cardiac bypass operations started to be performed in New Zealand and come as pay negotiations hit the wall of the Government’s public sector pay freeze.

Clinical perfusionists are highly trained experts in cardiopulmonary bypass techniques. They are responsible for operating the heart-lung bypass machine, which provides blood circulation and oxygenation for patients undergoing cardiac surgery. Auckland Hospital’s clinical perfusionists also operate extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machines for patients suffering from heart or lung failure or during organ transplants.

APEX Union represents all clinical perfusionists employed at Auckland City Hospital.1

"Our clinical perfusionists are amongst the countries most highly skilled and sought after health professionals but the Government’s pay freeze has meant most of them have not been offered a salary increase in pay negotiations. We presented the DHB with a compromise proposal to increase the matching employer Kiwisaver or superannuation contributions for all perfusionists, in stages from 3% to 6% over a period of two years. But the DHB is yet to agree to it," said Dr Deborah Powell, national secretary the APEX Union.

"Australian hospitals will soon be contributing 12% of base salary to their perfusionists’ superannuation savings. If we want to keep perfusionists here, the DHB needs to meet our members need for better retirement savings," continued Dr Powell.

"An increase in the employer contribution to Kiwisaver is win-win. It helps our younger members who are first home buyers, it keeps experienced perfusionists in New Zealand and it is a way of increasing remuneration in a non-inflationary way. The fact the DHB has not agreed to it yet is surprising," concluded Dr Powell, national secretary of APEX.