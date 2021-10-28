Tikanga Hou - 'descendants of Toi urged to vaccinate'

Thursday, 28 October, 2021 - 17:04

A declaration from representatives of 17 iwi in the Bay of Plenty is being broadcast to Maori throughout the rohe today, urging them to get vaccinated and protect each other in the face of COVID-19.

Te Runanga Hauora aÄori o te Moana a Toi, the Maori Health Runanga who partner with the Board of the Bay of Plenty DHB, has today released a stirring appeal to all descendants of Toi.

Runanga Chairperson, Linda Steel and Deputy Chairperson, Kipouaka Pukekura, hope Tikanga Hou will provide a powerful call to action for whanau yet to receive their first shot and those who need to get their second dose to be fully protected.

"As proud descendants of Toi, we know our people will do everything they can to protect their whakapapa.

"The mahi that has already gone into our vaccination drive is starting to show results, but we need everyone to get on board this kaupapa, to protect each other and protect the legacy of Toi."

Toi was an ancient explorer, a pioneering ocean voyager who was one of the first to land at Whakatane and establish a settlement there.

"We need all our whÄnau to be rowing this waka together. Now is the time to heed the karanga and come together to protect and nurture each other," Ms Steel says.

Vaccination rates for Maori in the Bay of Plenty sit at 62 percent who have had their first dose, and 41 percent who have their second.

"As we know, we’re being asked to reach a 90 percent vaccination rate in the Bay of Plenty to provide the very best protection for all our whanau," says Ms Steel.

"We want Te Tini o Toi (the many descendants of Toi) to be safe this summer and that means having important korero with all whanau to make sure no-one gets left behind."

The full text of Tikanga Hou is as follows:

Te Runanga Hauora Maori o Te Moana a Toi

The Bay of Plenty DHB Maori Health Runanga

Tihei Mauri Ora ki te whei ao, ki te ao marama.

We acknowledge the Creator of all things.

Karanga mai

Karanga mai

Karanga mai ki te mano ki te tini o Toi Mai I NgÄ Kuri a WhÄrei ki Tihirau kia tautoko tenei kaupapa whakahirahira, e kii anei, te VACCINATION.

The Maori Health Runanga is made up of the 17 Iwi throughout the Bay of Plenty who are calling upon you, all the descendants of Toi, of Mataatua waka, Takitimu waka, Tainui waka, Te Arawa waka, who have not been vaccinated, to PLEASE go and get VACCINATED.

"In the now is all time"

This means that what we do today matters for our tomorrow. We must work together to ensure we leave flourishing legacies for our future generations.

I am a descendant of Toi

I have a vision - When my whanau flourish, I thrive

The only way we can do that is to:

protect ourselves

protect our whanau

protect our whakapapa

protect our history

protect our upcoming generations

protect the multitudes of Toi

Te waka o Toi - we all row our canoe for change because:

The only way to protect our whakapapa from COVID is to CHANGE OUR MINDSET AND VACCINATE

E te Iwi, heed the karanga and do it for yourself and your whanau

Whangaia ka tupu, ka puawai.

That which is nurtured, blossoms and grows.