Smoke from fire at Bromley wastewater treatment plant - CDHB

Monday, 1 November, 2021 - 16:23

Canterbury DHB’s Community and Public Health unit has issued a public health warning for smoke from the fire at the wastewater treatment plant in Bromley, Christchurch.

Air around this location is smoky and there is potential that people who are sensitive to smoke - such as those with heart or lung conditions, pregnant women, young children and the elderly - may experience symptoms including coughing, shortness of breath or eye, nose and throat irritation.

Canterbury Medical Officer of Health Dr Cheryl Brunton says exposure to smoke can worsen pre-existing health conditions such as asthma and heart disease.

"People affected by the smoke should close windows and doors and stay indoors.

FENZ is continuing to work to get the fire under control. The Easterly wind is sending smoke in the direction of some of Christchurch’s eastern suburbs and central city areas.

"Anyone experiencing health issues from the fire should contact their general practice team for advice, in the first instance," Dr Brunton says.

What to do when it’s smoky outside

If you see or smell smoke outside, you should stay inside if it’s safe to do so.

Remember to:

Keep your windows and doors shut

Switch your air conditioning to ‘recirculate’

Air out your house when the smoke clears

Look out for children, older people, and others at risk

Keep pets inside with clean water and food. Keep pets’ bedding inside if possible.