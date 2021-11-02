Ministry of Health must apologise for its stubbornness - Harete Hipango

|
The Ministry of Health must front up and apologise to the WhÄnau Ora Commissioning Agency for its denial of access to MÄori health data that would help them lift MÄori vaccination rates, says National’s spokesperson for WhÄnau Ora Harete Hipango.
Yesterday in the High Court, WhÄnau Ora won comprehensive victory in an urgent judgment on whether the Ministry of Health should give WhÄnau Ora access to MÄori vaccination data.
"It was found that the Ministry did not have adequate regard to Te Tiriti and its principles in the context of the Covid-19 vaccination programme.
"The Ministry of Health should not only hand over data and abide by the Te Tiriti as it has been ordered to do, but it should also issue a public apology for its inconsistencies and for blocking WhÄnau Ora from vaccinating its MÄori communities in a life threatening pandemic - to the point where litigation was the only option.
"The WhÄnau Ora Commissioning Agency has vaccinated more than 510,000 individuals, of whom 90 per cent are non-MÄori. It should have been given the resources to vaccinate MÄori from the very beginning.
"National said in its Opening Up plan released back in September that it would allow data held by District Health Boards (DHBs) and Primary Health Organisations about patients to be automatically accessed by WhÄnau Ora providers.
"If it were up to us, we would have found a way for WhÄnau Ora to access the data and still be consistent with the Privacy Act.
"It was wrong that the Ministry was happy to give the data to Healthline but not to WhÄnau Ora.
"It’s shameful, and the Government and relevant Ministers must account for the obstructive and duplicitous standards and practices.
"However, it seems unlikely that will happen as all the Government has done this term is lay the blame on others for its own mistakes. It’s time for Labour leaders to front up and admit they’ve done wrong by WhÄnau Ora, and by MÄori.
"It’s quite the coincidence that this morning, right after the decision was made, the Government decided to announce the approval of $23.3 million for eight MÄori organisations and iwi aimed at boosting MÄori vaccination rates.
"What we are seeing yet again is the Government trying to shift the narrative. Leaders are deflecting and hiding from the consequences of their own actions by making another grand gesture in the form of a cash injection.
"They’re not fooling anyone."
