Funding for South Westland community wellbeing initiatives

Ideas to aid wellbeing are being sought from the South Westland community. Recognising the financial and psychological strain caused by COVID and its effects on the area, the Ministry of Business, Industry and Employment has given the West Coast DHB funding to try and provide some relief.

Community and Public Health West Coast Team Leader Jenni Stephenson says the best ideas will come out of the communities that know what they need. Some communities might want free psychological first aid training, as well as funding to hold events.

"Times have been really tough and people are struggling. We're looking for ideas to help with that. We're also hoping to employ a wellbeing coordinator - someone preferably based in the South Westland area who knows at least some of the locals and understands what people are going through. We've started advertising and the deadline for applications has just been extended through to 21 November. Please get in touch with the DHB's Careers team for more information, or visit https://westcoastdhb.careercentre.net.nz/Job/Wellbeing-Events-and-Project-Coordinator-South-Westland/South-Westland/20363."