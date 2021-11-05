Positive Covid-19 wastewater result detected in Napier

Friday, 5 November, 2021 - 18:47

A positive COVID-19 wastewater result has been detected in Napier, prompting Hawke’s Bay DHB to stand-up surge capacity testing and vaccinations this weekend.

Hawke’s Bay District Health Board Medical Officer of Health Dr Bridget Wilson said a wastewater sample carried out by ESR on 3 November had returned a positive result.

"Hawke’s Bay does not have any known COVID-19 cases isolating in the region.

"The result could be due to recently recovered cases returning to Hawke’s Bay who are still shedding the virus, but who are no longer infectious. However, it’s important that we rule out undetected cases in the community by increasing testing." Dr Wilson said the most important message was to get tested this weekend if you are feeling unwell with flu-like symptoms, or if you have travelled to an Alert Level 3 region within the past 14 days.

"If anyone is feeling unwell, please get tested. It’s also very important that anyone who has returned from an Alert Level 3 region in the last 14-days gets tested. Level 3 travellers should get tested even if they don’t have symptoms. "

Dr Wilson said the DHB was working closely with the Ministry of Health and awaiting wastewater test results from Hastings, which were due back this weekend.

She urged anyone unvaccinated to get protected from COVID-19 and have their vaccine this weekend.

"We have ample vaccination clinics available throughout the region, including a drive-through vaccination clinic at Tamatea Pak’n’Save between 9am and 3:30pm this Saturday.

"Getting vaccinated is your best protection against COVID-19."

To book a test by appointment, people can ring one of the numbers below:

Napier: 06 650 4000

Hastings: 06 281 2644

Wairoa: 06 838 8333

Central Hawke’s Bay residents should call their doctor or Healthline: 0800 358 5453.

For a full list of vaccination clinics go to: http://www.ourhealthhb.nz/assets/CORONAVIRUS/COVID-19-Vaccine/Whats-on-Where.pdf