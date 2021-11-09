Supermarkets putting vaccinations on Cantabrians' shopping lists

Tuesday, 9 November, 2021 - 11:03

The push to increase Canterbury’s COVID-19 vaccination rates is continuing with PAK’n SAVE Wainoni and New World Ferry Road set to make receiving a vaccine even more accessible.

Both supermarkets have teamed up with Canterbury DHB’s vaccination team to host community clinics in their car parks on the following days and times over the next two weeks:

PAK’n SAVE Wainoni - 10-13 November, 1pm - 7pm

New World Ferry Road - 18-19 November, 12 - 6.30pm.

Ben Morrison, PAK’n SAVE Wainoni’s store manager says they really want to play their part in helping Canterbury reach the 90 percent fully vaccinated target.

"Our staff are essential workers and it is an exciting opportunity for our staff and our wider community to get vaccinated in a familiar environment to protect themselves and their families.

"We encourage our community to take up this opportunity to get vaccinated during their trip to get their groceries from us this week" says Ben.

Simon Turnbull, New World Ferry Road’s owner/operator says they are getting behind the vaccination campaign and are thrilled to be providing Cantabrians with another convenient vaccination opportunity.

"Get your shopping done with us, pop it in your car and then go get a jab before going home - easy as that!" Simon says.

Pop-up vaccination clinics will be set up in the stores’ car parks, with both offering free kai and prize draws to those who get their vaccinations.

Canterbury’s Senior Responsible Officer for the COVID-19 response, Dr Helen Skinner says the DHB is pleased to see more COVID-19 vaccination initiatives in the region that will go a long way to increasing protection levels in our community before summer.

"These drop-in events provide a convenient, local and familiar environment for people to get vaccinated in as we strive towards getting 90 percent of our eligible fully vaccinated.

"No booking is required, anyone can drop-in during their free time, and we hope that this is an appealing option for those doing their grocery shopping over the next two weeks, " Dr Skinner says.

People are able to receive either their first dose or second dose at these pop-up vaccination clinics.