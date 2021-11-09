Family Works 'awarded counselling in schools contract'

Tuesday, 9 November, 2021 - 16:05

Family Works Central has been awarded one of the new counselling in schools contracts from the Ministry of Education. It is working with students, whanau, hapu and iwi to design, deliver and monitor its Korero Manaaki programme so it fits with the school context.

"Family Works is very proud to have been awarded the contract for the Taranaki, Whanganui and Palmerston North regions," says Family Works general manager Julia Hennessy. "Our team of practitioners has the capacity, capability, and experience to deliver counselling support to primary, intermediate and secondary students."

Family Works practitioners will work with schools, whanau, hapū, iwi and other community groups providing evidence-based, age-appropriate support which follows Te Ao Maori practice models.

"We know that schools have noticed anxiety being experienced by students around attending school, friendship issues, anger in the classroom and playground, and bullying, which results in akonga disengaging with learning. We are really keen to be part of this pilot and engage with schools and their communities to support tamariki, rangatahi and their whanau."

The Korero Manaaki programme is available to the following wharekura across the Taranaki, Whanganui and Palmerston North areas: (Taranaki): Avon School, Marfell Community School, Patea Area School, Ramanui School, Waitara Central School and Waitara East School. (Whanganui): Keith Street School, Marton Junction School, Rutherford Junior High School, Tawhero School and Whanganui City College. (Palmerston North): Te Kura o Takaro, Te Kura o Wairau and Queen Elizabeth College.

For more information about the services Family Works Central provides visit www.familyworkscentral.org.nz.