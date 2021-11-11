Bay of Plenty DHB is not turning away unvaccinated people - BOP DHB

Thursday, 11 November, 2021 - 15:27

Bay of Plenty District Health Board is not turning away COVID-19 unvaccinated people from its services.

The Bay of Plenty District Heath Board has become aware of some misinformation in the Bay of Plenty community, that patients who have not been COVID-19 vaccinated cannot receive treatment at Tauranga and WhakatÄne Hospitals.

Acting Chief Operating Officer Bronwyn Anstis said this is not correct.

All 20 DHBs are working very hard to comply with the government’s COVID-19 Vaccination order and ensure their workers have had their first vaccination by 11.59pm on Monday 15 November.

"The recent mandate that healthcare workers are to be vaccinated applies to our internal staff. The Bay of Plenty DHB will not discriminate against patients who are not vaccinated for COVID-19," Bronwyn said.

"If we ask you about your vaccination status it will be to let you know that we can vaccinate you, if you want it."

You can be reassured that all staff inolved in your care while you are in the BOPDHB’s Tauranga and WhakatÄne Hospitals or other sites from 15 November at 11.59pm, will have been vaccinated against COVID-19 as mandated by the government’s COVID-19 Vaccination order to protect our population.

"Unvaccinated patients will continue to be seen and welcomed into our premises for treatment."

"Screening for COVID-19 symptoms will continue at the entrances to our hospitals and other sites, and as usual we continue to ask you to refrain from attending appointments if you have any symptoms of fever, cough, sore throat, loss of taste or smell."

Bronwyn reminded people that If they are unable to attend an appointment or need to update their contact details to please call our Patient Information Centre on 0800 333 477.