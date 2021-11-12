ProCare announces changes to its Co-operative Board

Friday, 12 November, 2021 - 09:08

ProCare, New Zealand’s largest network of primary healthcare professionals, has announced several changes to its Co-operative Board following last night’s 2021 Annual General Meeting.

Three new directors have been appointed to the Board for a three-year term:

Independent Director - Donovan Clarke (Ngati Te Ata, Waikato-Tainui and Ngati Hine)

Elected Director - Dr Wiki Gillespie (Ngati Kahungunu)

Elected Director - Dr Jodie O'Sullivan.

Additionally, Dr Craig King has been re-elected for a further three-year term.

Furthermore, Dr Neil Hefford and Dr Stephanie Taylor are stepping down from the Co-operative Board after serving eight and four years respectively. However, Stephanie will remain as a Director of the PHO Board for now.

Dr Harley Aish, Chair of the ProCare Board says: "These new appointments to the Co-operative Board ensure that ProCare can support its dedicated primary healthcare teams achieve improved access and health outcomes, especially for our MÄori and Pacific whÄnau.

"On behalf of the ProCare network, I welcome Donovan, Wiki and Jodie to the Board and look forward to, with their wisdom and experience, leading the network into the future," he continues.

"I would like to thank both Dr Hefford and Dr Taylor for their years of service and expertise on the Co-operative Board," he concludes.

Bios of the new Directors

Donovan Clarke

Donovan has whakapapa to Ngati Te Ata, Waikato-Tainui and Ngati Hine and has extensive governance experience including most recently being the Chair of Anglesae Clinic Urgent Care and Deputy Chair of Te Rua Ora. He is currently CEO at ToitÅ« te Waiora. He is a change leader having championed significant projects across primary care, mental health and addictions and the disability sector. Donovan has a background in Law and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Otago.

Dr Wikitoria (Wiki) Gillespie

Wiki grew up in the Hawke’ Bay and has been a GP for more than 25 years. Wiki is a highly experienced general practitioner and has a particular interest in children's and women's health, mental health and diabetes. She has upskilled in the areas of mental health and offers FACT consults to help people to get on-track with their lives. She completed post graduate diplomas in Paediatrics and Obstetrics and Gynaecology.

Dr Jodie O'Sullivan

Jodie is a GP and practice owner of Mt Eden 575 Doctors. After completing her medical studies at Otago University, she completed her post graduate training in Australia and the United Kingdom, returning to New Zealand with post graduate qualifications in General Practice, Obstetrics and Gynaecology. Her special interests are paediatrics and disease prevention. Currently Jodie is a Director on the ProCare Health (PHO) Limited Board.