No-appointment Covid testing opportunities in Napier

Friday, 12 November, 2021 - 10:12

Hawke’s Bay District Health Board is opening up more no-appointment testing opportunities leading into and during this weekend.

This week the DHB increased testing capacity, with no-appointment testing in Napier on Thursday and Friday. Additional no-appointment testing was also available this weekend alongside the region’s normal bookings system where people are still able to call a testing centre and book an appointment for a test.

Hawke’s Bay District Health Board Medical Officer of Health Dr Bridget Wilson said people with cold or flu symptoms should get tested, even if their symptoms are very mild. People who had travelled to an Alert Level 3 region recently should also get tested, even if they don’t have symptoms.

"Late yesterday the Ministry of Health reported six people with COVID-19 in the Taranaki town of Stratford where recent wastewater detections of COVID-19 had been reported in the town a few days earlier," said Dr Wilson.

"This is a timely reminder there is an ongoing risk of COVID-19 spreading to Hawke’s Bay which means it is critical people who develop symptoms, no matter how mild, get tested as soon as symptoms develop.

"The earlier we detect any spread of COVID-19, the more effective our response can be in stamping it out.

"It is also incredibly important people get vaccinated now so they have the time to build immunity before COVID-19 spreads to Hawke’s Bay. Getting vaccinated is the best protection we have against COVID-19. People who are vaccinated are less likely get sick with the virus, less likely to pass it on, and are much less likely to get seriously ill or require hospitalisation if they do get it."

People can drive-in to the following testing clinics in Napier as follows:

Today, 12 November at Taradale Club, 55 Wharerangi Rd between 3pm and 7pm

The Doctors Napier this Saturday and Sunday (13 and 14 November) between 1pm and 5pm Whitmore Park, Napier, this Sunday 14 November between 9:30am and 3:30pm

or people can call ahead on one of the numbers below to book an appointment.

Napier: 06 650 4000

Hastings: 06 281 2644

Wairoa: 06 838 8333

Central Hawke’s Bay residents should call their doctor or Healthline: 0800 358 5453.