Covid-19 vaccination for children - Te Ropu Whakakaupapa Uruta

Friday, 12 November, 2021 - 10:55

The recent authorisation of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children aged 5-11 years in the US by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) means rapid local approval for New Zealand children is very likely to be considered very soon.

"Discussions about and planning for this roll-out should begin now," said co-leader Professor Papaarangi Reid. "Parents must be well supported with good information noting that while children have a low risk of becoming very sick or dying from Covid-19, they still become infected with Covid-19 and a small number get very sick. Covid-19 is the sixth-highest cause of death for children aged 5 -11 years in the US last year, putting it on par with heart or lung disease."

"The safety data from trials with children are very good and show children have a strong immune response to the vaccine with few, if any, serious side-effects. In particular, there were no reported cases of myocarditis (a rare adverse effect of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine) in the recent US trial, meaning there’s little risk and a great deal of reward."

Other good reasons for immunising children were children’s ability to infect others, and up to one third of children infected reported as having longer-term effects known as Long Covid.

"The last thing we would want to see is children spreading the virus to whÄnau, or severely affected long term."

"We believe that schools are central hubs for this age-group and should be a focal point of the roll-out for this age group and the best way for that is through supporting school communities to be well informed, and well resourced."

"Schools have been frequently an important contributor to immunisation programmes such as Meningococcal B and HPV in recent times." School-administered vaccines started with diphtheria in 1926. A series of polio vaccines were rolled out in the same way in the 1950s and 60s.

"The result has been that polio has been eradicated and diphtheria is now rare in New Zealand. Most recently, the HPV (human papilloma virus) vaccine that prevents cervical cancer was rolled out through schools," Dr Reid said.

"Planning must start now - and this time the roll-out must be equitable. It must begin with communities that are often left until last, like those in South Auckland, or rural areas such as Te Tai Rawhiti, Northland, Taranaki and Eastern Bay of Plenty."