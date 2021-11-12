Community Covid-19 vaccination clinic in East Gore - Southern DHB

Friday, 12 November, 2021 - 15:42

The Southern COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout Team has partnered with community pharmacies and general practice in Gore to provide a pop-up vaccination clinic in East Gore. The clinic will be held at East Gore Primary School on Saturday 13 November from 1.30pm to 6pm. The event is supported by Gore District Mayor Tracy Hicks and the Gore District Council.

This is the first clinic that allows people in East Gore to get a vaccination in their own neighbourhood. People needing their first dose, or those due for their second are encouraged to attend. It is okay to have questions, and clinical staff will be available at the clinic to talk about the vaccine with you.

"On behalf of the Southern COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout Team, a true thank you to East Gore Primary School who have allowed us to use their site as a location to assist us in rolling out the vaccination programme to a priority area," says Southern DHB COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout Incident Controller, Karl Metzler.

This is a true community effort, with Gore’s health care sector partnering with the local council and the Southern Vaccine Team to deliver accessible vaccinations to local people out of work hours.

It is this type of community partnership that allows us to continue supporting Southerners to protect themselves and their whÄnau. We are not protected unless we are all protected, and we do not want any group being left behind," he said.

Those getting vaccinated at the pop-up clinic will receive a free coffee and a pie. Free transport is available by calling or texting 027 305 3214.