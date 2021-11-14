Vaccination 'is the best protection we have' with positive cases reported

Sunday, 14 November, 2021 - 15:08

Positive COVID-19 cases reported in TaupÅ and the Tararua district by the Ministry of Health today is a timely reminder COVID-19 is on Hawke’s Bay’s doorstep.

Hawke’s Bay District Health Board Medical Officer of Health Dr Nicholas Jones urged anyone feeling unwell, particularly if they have travelled to TaupÅ, Rotorua or nearby Tararua district townships of Woodville, Pahiatua, Fielding or Dannevirke recently to get tested.

Recent travellers to these districts should also keep an eye on potential locations of interest, which are notified on the Ministry of Health’s website.

"This is yet another reminder that COVID-19 could be in Hawke’s Bay before we know it, which means it is critical people who develop symptoms, no matter how mild, get tested as soon as symptoms develop," Dr Jones said.

"It’s important to get tested even if you are fully vaccinated as vaccinated people can get mild illness. The earlier we detect any spread of COVID-19, the more effective our response can be in stamping it out."

People can drive-in to the following testing clinics in Napier today:

- The Doctors Napier Sunday between 1pm and 5pm

- Whitmore Park, Napier between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Or people can call ahead on one of the numbers below to book an appointment:

- Napier: 06 650 4000

- Hastings: 06 281 2644

- Wairoa: 06 838 8333

- Central Hawke’s Bay residents should call their doctor or Healthline: 0800 358 5453.

More no-appointment testing opportunities will be opened up across the region in the coming days he said. This will include no-appointment testing at Tuki Tuki Medical Centre in Waipukurau, which will start from tomorrow.

Dr Jones also encouraged anyone unvaccinated to get protected and vaccinated this weekend.

"The virus is getting closer to Hawke’s Bay and getting vaccinated is the best protection we have," Dr Jones said.

"People who are vaccinated are less likely get sick with the virus, less likely to pass it on, and are much less likely to get seriously ill or require hospitalisation if they do get it. It’s one of the best things you can do to protect yourself, your whÄnau and our community.

kirka Page 2 14/11/2021 I:\Communications\Media releases\Media Releases 2021\Vaccination is the best protection we have says DHB as positive COVID-19 cases reported in Lakes and Tararua 14 November 2021.doc

"This weekend is a great weekend to get vaccinated too with plenty of walk-in and drive-through clinics across Hawke’s Bay with our Second-Shot Weekend in addition to a number of regular clinics at pharmacies, GPs, MÄori health clinics or DHB-led clinics," Dr Jones said.

People who get their first or second COVID-19 vaccination at any clinic this weekend go in the draw to win Six60 tickets, iphones and, prezzy cards. Plus, everyone vaccinated at a DHB clinic gets a $20 voucher. Check hbcovidvaccine.nz for the full details.

There are drive or walk-in clinics across the region. For a full list of clinics

visit:http://www.ourhealthhb.nz/assets/CORONAVIRUS/COVID-19-Vaccine/Whats-on-Where.pdf