Access to diabetes care every day: Supporting World Diabetes Day 2021

Monday, 15 November, 2021 - 10:32

Diabetes is known to affect at least 277,000 New Zealanders. Accessible diabetes care is crucial for managing the condition well. The New Zealand Society for the Study of Diabetes (NZSSD) supports the International Diabetes Federation’s theme for World Diabetes Day: Access to Diabetes Care and is urging greater investment in diabetes care and prevention to ensure everyone living with diabetes can access the care that they need. This includes foot checks, eye checks, good dietary advice, effective glucose-lowering medicines and glucose monitoring technology to prevent and manage the complications of diabetes. [1: https://www.health.govt.nz/publication/virtual-diabetes-register-web-tool]

"Diabetes potentially impacts on every aspect of a person’s life, and access to good diabetes care is even more important as COVID-19 spreads through New Zealand." says Dr Snell, President of NZSSD. "Risks associated with COVID-19 are likely to be higher in those with poorly controlled diabetes and those with multiple long-term co-existing diseases (e.g. diabetes and heart or lung disease)", she adds. Poor diabetes control can impair the immune response and hinder the body’s efforts to fight the infection. Therefore, close monitoring and management of diabetes, trying to ensure that blood glucose levels are well controlled, are very likely to be helpful in reducing the risk of the more severe complications of the infection. COVID-19 vaccination is an essential component of diabetes care. Dr Rosemary Hall, NZSSD President Elect, advises "COVID-19 vaccination is also highly recommended for pregnant women with diabetes".

As the number of people with diabetes continues to rise across the world, investment in, and the role of, health professionals involved in the care of people with diabetes is becoming increasingly important in managing the physical and emotional impact of the condition. Dr Snell emphasises that "Sound diabetes knowledge and skill are essential for the delivery of high quality and culturally responsive diabetes care to our diverse population of people with diabetes in New Zealand."

"With the right expertise and access to effective glucose lowering medication and glucose monitoring technology, diabetes health care professionals can make the difference for people affected by diabetes", states Dr Snell. NZSSD supports the International Diabetes Federation in their call "to bring about meaningful change" for those with diabetes and "for governments, policymakers and advocates to act to increase investment in diabetes care and prevention and ensure everyone living with diabetes can access the care they need."