Senior doctors relieved by swift Covid booster rollout - ASMS

Monday, 15 November, 2021 - 17:00

The Association of Salaried Medical Specialists Toi Mata Hauora is pleased to see the Government moving so quickly on rolling out Covid boosters.

The Government has announced that boosters will be available from November 29th for those who received their second vaccination more than six months ago.

ASMS Executive Director Sarah Dalton says many senior clinicians and frontline health workers who were vaccinated early this year were becoming increasingly concerned about waning Covid immunity.

She says today’s announcement will come as a relief especially with Covid spreading rapidly and the prospect of endemic Covid in our communities.

"It’s the right thing to do. Health staff are acutely aware of the need to access boosters so it’s great that they now have certainty around that".

"For health staff who work in high-risk environments it’s important to know that they are being offered basic protection to keep them, their patients and their families safe," she says.

Sarah Dalton says easy access to booster shots is also essential and DHBs and other health services need to ensure that the booster vaccinations are available to staff at their worksites.