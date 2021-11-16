DHBs 'support health workforce Covid-19 vaccination mandate'

Tuesday, 16 November, 2021 - 11:28

DHBs are fully supportive of the need for the health workforce to be fully vaccinated to protect themselves and their patients from COVID-19, says DHB spokesperson Rosemary Clements.

"All DHBs have been working hard to comply with the government’s COVID-19 Public Health Response (Vaccinations) Order 2021," she says.

Discussions have been ongoing with staff who are not vaccinated to maximise the number of staff with their first vaccination by 16 November. DHBs have also been working with contractors and suppliers whose staff fall under the scope of the Order.

As at 8 November, 95 per cent of DHB staff were known to have had at least one vaccination. As at 9.00 am 15 November, DHBs assessed approximately 2-3 per cent of their total workforce had still not had one vaccination. Discussions continued today with those staff known not to be vaccinated and opportunities to be vaccinated were available throughout the day.

Ms Clements says staff who have not had one vaccination by tomorrow, and who are still in the consultation phase of this process, will be stood down on pay while their individual situations are being worked through.

"We will have more information about the number of staff who have been stood down and those who have resigned this week, as final numbers are confirmed over the next couple of days."

More information about the processes DHBs are following with their unvaccinated workers can be found in an FAQ for employees and Managers Guidance here. This advice was developed in partnership with health sector unions.

Ms Clements says DHBs believe any service delivery impacts from unvaccinated staff can be managed appropriately to ensure continuity of patient care. Service impacts will vary between DHBs, and mitigations have been identified.

DHBs are also working through any local impacts to delivery of community health services arising from unvaccinated staff who are unable to work for local community health providers from tomorrow.