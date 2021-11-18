Strong support for bold measures to achieve Smokefree Aotearoa by 2025

Thursday, 18 November, 2021 - 12:00

Aukati Tupeka Aotearoa National (ATA) network of agencies applauds the contribution to leadership shown by Health Coalition Aotearoa (HCA) in their open letter to Associate Minister of Health Ayesha Verrall, presented on the steps of Parliament today.

Signed by over 100 organisations, including all 40 District Health Boards and community leaders, the letter demonstrates strong cross-sectoral support for the Smokefree Action Plan 2025. The plan's bold measures to reduce smoking prevalence will also reduce health inequities that negatively impact Māori, Pasifika and lower-income groups.

Signatories endorse Minister Verrall's support for the Smokefree 2025 goal and commitment to addressing the harm done by tobacco products. Measures that will significantly reduce the retail availability of tobacco and the levels of nicotine in products, and that strengthen Māori governance, are game-changing and offer a realistic prospect of achieving this world-leading goal.

Spokesperson from ATA network Catherine Manning says: "Reducing the supply of tobacco products within our communities will eliminate the disparities and harm that tobacco causes in MÄori and Pasifika populations. The Government’s Smokefree plan focuses on addressing inequities, calling on strong leadership and partnerships. The open letter from HCA highlights a key action point for MÄori governance, that will provide positive action through the Smokefree plan to reduce inequities. This will ensure MÄori are partners and will enable MÄori to co-design policies and actions to support the government’s goal of a Smokefree Aotearoa 2025."

ATA members see today’s presentation on the steps of Parliament as a crucial signal that New Zealand can and will achieve its goal to be Smokefree by 2025.

"Groups from throughout Aotearoa have come together to support a comprehensive and bold Action Plan and to recognise Minister Verrall’s leadership," Manning says.

"We hope the final Action Plan will once again see Aotearoa New Zealand take a major step in ending the tobacco pandemic, with the support of both government and those organisations that have signed HCA’s open letter."

TÅ«ngia te ururoa kia tupu whakaritorito te tupu o te harakeke

(Set fire to the overgrown bush and the new flax shoots will spring up/clear away what is bad and the good will flourish)