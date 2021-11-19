Free, trustworthy resources for people isolating at home with Covid - Health Navigator NZ

Friday, 19 November, 2021 - 11:29

Free, trustworthy information that is easy to understand is critical for people with COVID isolating at home.

The multi-award winning team at Health Navigator NZ has developed a range of free, online health topics (listed below) to support COVID-19 positive people who are self-isolating/quarantining at home.

The easy to understand resources can be found on the Health Navigator NZ website and are being welcomed by health providers, DHB and PHOs up and down the country. They are sharing the information with patients. Health Navigator is now reaching out to mainstream media to share it with the general population, too.

Health Navigator is a data-free site, which means people can view the website (excluding videos) without needing data on their mobile phones.

The topics simplify complex concepts whānau need to understand about having COVID. The charity has more topics in development, including treatments for COVID and a booklet for adults with COVID living at home. Health Navigator is also hoping to develop some short videos and translated resources if funding can be sourced.

COVID resources have been made in partnership with health consumer and Māori and Pasifika advisors, hospital specialists, respiratory physiotherapists, the KidsHealth team and beyond.