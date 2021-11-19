Perfusionist strikes at Auckland Hospital in December

Friday, 19 November, 2021 - 14:06

Strike notices have been issued for clinical perfusionists at Auckland City Hospital.1

This week APEX union issued four more strike notices because perfusionists have been offered a 0% pay increase by Auckland DHB as part of the Government’s pay freeze.2

All non-acute cardiac surgery on four days before Christmas will be cancelled because of perfusionist strikes, including elective and urgent surgery on Thursday 2 and Friday 3 December.

"We expect up to 40 patients, many in the intensive care unit, will miss out on urgent surgery because of the strikes. No one wants to see patients who are suffering from coronary heart disease or needing aortic valve surgery have their care delayed. Ultimately the Government’s pay freeze on public health professionals is to blame for this disruption," said Dr Deborah Powell, national secretary the APEX Union.

"Our union has proposed a compromise agreement to Auckland DHB to increase employer Kiwisaver contributions from three percent to six percent to avert the strikes. But unless the DHB is prepared to return to bargaining and agree a compromise, further strikes and more cancelled cardiac operations are highly likely," concluded Dr Powell.