HB nears 90 percent first dose vaccine

Monday, 22 November, 2021 - 13:51

Hawke’s Bay is on the brink of reaching the 90 percent first dose COVID-19 vaccine threshold putting it in good stead to allow more freedoms over the summer period.

In October the Government announced a new traffic light system of restrictions to replace the alert level framework once the country hits 90 percent vaccination rates in every region.

Hawke’s Bay DHB COVID-19 Senior Responsible Officer Chris McKenna said Hawke’s Bay’s population climbed to 89 percent of first doses at the weekend, with 79 percent fully vaccinated.

"With less than 1500 people to go for first dose coverage, we are extremely close to reaching 90 percent and 80 percent fully vaccinated.

"We are so close. We just need to encourage those yet to be vaccinated, as well as remind those due their second dose, to get it done at one of the many clinics open daily across the region."

Mrs McKenna said almost 1000 people in the region were vaccinated at the weekend with more than 350 of these having had their first dose.

"Our MÄori population led the way at the weekend making up 38 percent of these vaccinations, which takes MÄori to 77 percent for first dose vaccinations.

"To achieve equity and encourage 90 percent across all ethnicity groups, our outreach clinics and community providers continue to open up various vaccination opportunities and incentives," she said.

Mrs McKenna said examples of providers working together to find new ways to vaccinate harder to reach communities included a mobile van clinic in Central Hawke’s Bay this week visiting various places including Elsthorpe Hall (9am-11am) and Omakere Hall (1pm-3pm) on Wednesday and Otane Market on Sunday (9am-12pm).

In Wairoa, there are a number of vaccine clinics taking walk-ins such as:

Queen St Practice Mon-Fri 9am-4pm Sat-Sun 3pm-4pm

Catholic Drop-in Centre Tues 2pm-6pm

Kahungunu Executive Thurs 3pm-6pm

He Korowai Aroha (for hapu mama) Thurs 10am-12pm

Wairoa Lighthouse Sat 9am-1pm

In Napier, there are two walk-in clinics tomorrow (Tuesday):

Pak’n Save Tamatea between 10.30am-6.30pm

Maraenui Shopping Centre @The Pie Man 8am-11am

"Vaccination is our best protection, so we need more people to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated to protect themselves, their whÄnau and their friends."

People can check www.hbcovidvaccine.nz (click on what‘s on where) for a full list of vaccination locations across Hawke’s Bay. Or head to www.bookmyvaccine.nz or call 0800 28 29 26 to book.

Various testing opportunities are also available for anyone feeling unwell, no matter how mild their symptoms. Full testing and vaccination information is available at www.ourhealthhb.nz