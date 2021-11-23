Tuesday 23 November COVID-19 West Coast DHB update...

Tuesday, 23 November, 2021 - 13:12

Welcome to the Tuesday 23 November West Coast DHB COVID-19 update, all our information as at 11.59pm on Sunday 21 November, and these graphics:

The number of first and second doses on the West Coast.

What’s going on according to Helen Gillespie, West Coast DHB Programme Manager COVID-19 Vaccination:

We now need just 937 (as at last night) Coasters to get their first dose to reach the 90% milestone.

Getting your first dose by 1 December can move the West Coast to 90% fully vaccinated by Christmas, something which will significantly reduce the likelihood of the us going into ‘Red’ this summer.

Our mobile clinics are offering to visit Coast businesses for kai, kÅrero and COVID-19 information and vaccination sessions. If you’d like a vaccination team to visit your workplace to answer questions, bring smoko and carry out vaccinations please call 0800 492 342 to book a time.

The recommended time between the two doses is three weeks or more. People won’t have the full protection of the vaccine until they’ve received their second dose. If they get their second dose later than this, they’ll still be fully vaccinated and don't need to restart the vaccine course. More information - COVID-19: Vaccine effectiveness and protection | Ministry of Health NZ

Highlights of the past week:

Our visit to the Greymouth Speedway provided a fantastic opportunity to vaccinate 10 people, three of whom had their first dose.

Highlight of the upcoming week:

NBS Theatre Westport - Community celebration and vaccination Saturday 27 November. NZ Idol third placegetter Luke Whaanga will play, market stalls, hangi and incentives for those getting vaccinated.

What you can do to help:

Offer to drive your whÄnau, your neighbours, your colleagues to a vaccination clinic.

Share your experiences and understanding of the vaccination process with people you know are hesitant.

Point the hesitant folk towards our vaccination clinics to talk to a friendly and knowledgeable vaccinator, if they have questions.

Encourage people in your networks to support the campaign by using the posters and social media tiles listed here under "Support the West Coast campaign" (anyone can use them): https://vaccinatecanterburywestcoast.nz/covid-19-vaccination-clinic-locations-on-the-west-coast/

Datasets we use: https://www.health.govt.nz/our-work/diseases-and-conditions/covid-19-novel-coronavirus/covid-19-data-and-statistics/covid-19-vaccine-data#age (Daily vaccinations to 90% by DHB, includes all ethnicities/MÄori/Pacific peoples);

My COVID-19 record

My Covid Record is one of the tools that have been put in place to help us open up New Zealand. If you want to view your COVID-19 vaccination records and download your unique COVID-19 vaccination QR code, simply go online and create a My Health Account. You must be at least 16 years of age to create an account. For more information, visit our My Covid Record page.

COVID-19 booster shots

If you are over 18 you will be able to access a booster dose the same way you got vaccinated with your primary course (for most people, a primary course is two doses). You will be eligible once six months have passed since your second dose. The first booster doses will be administered from 29 November. Bookings will open on 26 November. You can make a booking using Book My Vaccine. More information, visit COVID-19: Vaccine boosters.

Vaccination clinic details

For details about vaccination clinics in Hokitika, Greymouth and Westport, and mobile/pop-up clinics, visit https://vaccinatecanterburywestcoast.nz/covid-19-vaccination-clinic-locations-on-the-west-coast/.

Note: The Westport clinic hours have reverted back to five days per week. For the time being, Greymouth and Hokitika clinics continue to operate 7 days per week until further notice.

Mobile/pop up clinics over the next week

(No bookings are necessary for any of our vaccination clinics, just turn up wearing a mask and clothing that makes it easy to access the top of your arms! You’ll need to scan or sign-in, and there’ll be plenty of hand sanitiser around to pump on.)

Tuesday, 23 November

7.30am - 12.30pm

Mitre 10 Mega Carpark Pop-up Clinic - 41 Waterwalk Road, Greymouth

Tuesday, 23 November

2.00pm - 4.00pm

Outside the Warehouse, Greymouth

Wednesday, 24 November

11.00am - 1.30pm

Reefton - Reefton Community Hall, 50 Shiel Street

Wednesday, 24 November

11.30am - 1.00pm

Springs Junction - Community Hall

Wednesday, 24 November

2.30pm - 4.00pm

Maruia - Community Hall

Friday, 26 November

11am - 1.00pm

Moana - Moana Health Clinic

Friday, 26 November

2.30pm - 6.30pm

Cobden (location TBC)

Saturday, 27 November

12.00pm - 6.00pm

NBS Theatre, Westport

Sunday, 28 November

10.30am - 12.30pm

Fox River Market, Fox River

Where people can get further information:

Please ring the COVID Vaccination Healthline provides vaccination information and is available 8am - 8pm 7 days a week on 0800 28 29 26.

For details of the latest West Coast vaccination clinics and mobile/pop-up clinics, visit vaccinatecanterburywestcoast.nz.

Boosters: More information, visit COVID-19: Vaccine boosters.

Vaccine Pass: For more information, visit our My Covid Record page.

COVID-19 Protection framework, aka Traffic light system: https://covid19.govt.nz/alert-levels-and-updates/covid-19-protection/

Why should people get vaccinated fact of the day:

For those who are hapÅ« (pregnant) and wondering if the vaccine is safe for them and their baby, our great Maternity Services folk have a webinar with all sorts of information and to help allay any fears. The webinar is here. Essentially by getting the vaccine they’re protecting two lives.