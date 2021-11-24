Unions oppose Porirua Harbourview Home closure - NZNO

Wednesday, 24 November, 2021 - 09:51

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) and E tÅ« unions are appealing to care home provider BUPA to reconsider its proposal to close Harbourview Home in Porirua.

NZNO organiser Laura Thomas said she questions the proposed closure of an aged care facility that is meeting the needs of the local Porirua community.

"The Harbourview community is concerned that BUPA, an international ‘not for profit’ private health care company has proposed to close one of its best performing homes, despite the overwhelming support the home has from staff and residents’ families."

She says the facility is only 24-years-old and that BUPA’s own website says it offers modern, comfortable living with terrific panoramic views of the sea and Porirua Harbour. It provides a homely environment with 58 beds for rest-home, hospital and dementia care within one building.

"This arrangement, and its sunny location, is favoured by residents’ families, many of whom live within walking distance or within the surrounding Porirua area."

NZNO and E tÅ« want BUPA to continue investing in the Porirua community by renovating the home.

"Not everyone wants to live in a large multi-story facility. Closing Harbourview will reduce the number of DHB permanent care beds within the Porirua region, and place additional pressure on Kenepuru Hospital at a time when it needs beds due to the COVID 19 Delta variant," Ms Thomas said.

She said a residents’ families group has been formed and has collectively responded to the proposal.

"We urge BUPA to acknowledge the strong local community opposition to this proposal and to keep Harbourview Home open."

BUPA is due to make a decision on the proposal on 30 November.