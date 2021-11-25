'Digital health heavyweight expands media offering'

Thursday, 25 November, 2021 - 10:03

Digital health heavyweight HiNZ (Health Informatics NZ) has launched a new full-service content creation offering to add to its expanding portfolio of media channels.

Driven by significant growth in the health tech sector, the member association has pivoted from running the country’s largest digital health conference to establish a highly-respected multi-platform media arm in less than two years.

This includes eHealthNews.nz - its daily digital news service has more than 10,000 unique users, and an online library of more than 1,500 videos, webinars and podcasts. More recently HiNZ launched A4 magazine CONNECT, published five times a year, with both a free digital edition and an enhanced printed magazine, with 10,000+ subscribers that include the ELT teams of all DHBs/PHOs in New Zealand. And it now has a media production arm, HiNZ Media Management, creating customised webinars, podcasts, digital campaigns and print advertorials and custom supplements and magazines - all under the client's own branding.

It is estimated that the digital health sector generated $2.85bn in revenue in the year July to July - with record growth since COVID.

"Our members needed mechanisms to remain connected, to keep ahead of this rapidly changing landscape," says chief executive Kim Mundell.

"HiNZ channels attract a broad audience that includes health sector managers, clinicians, IT experts and government decision makers. The digital health community relies heavily on us to keep them informed about this rapidly-changing field."

Using media to do so was an obvious choice for Mundell, the founder and former publisher of Healthy Food Guide. The HiNZ team has a combined 50 years’ experience in media spent at leading media companies in New Zealand, Australia and the United Kingdom.

Mundell has 25 years’ experience in media, she was the brainchild behind Healthy Food Guide, and was previously the advertising marketing director for the NZ Herald.

HiNZ general manager Kylie Williams has extensive experience in marketing, communications, and publishing. Williams worked for BBC Worldwide publishing division (Good Food, Top Gear) and Emap plc (ELLE, EMPIRE, Top Santé) in the UK, and is a former NZ Herald marketing consultant and senior manager at Microsoft NZ. HiNZ Editor Rebecca McBeth, was previously news editor at Digital Health Intelligence in London for five years and prior to that was the senior health reporter for the Christchurch Press.

The HiNZ Conference grew from 300 attendees to 1,400 in only five years, with next year’s conference being held in Wellington on March 22-24, 2022.