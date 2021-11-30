Bay of Plenty achieves 90 percent first dose milestone - BOPDHB

Tuesday, 30 November, 2021 - 15:13

The Bay of Plenty district has reached the 90 percent first dose COVID-19 vaccination target, but the district health board says the job is not finished yet.

The district ticked over the 90 percent first dose milestone today, 30 November. More than 194,000 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the Bay of Plenty.

"We acknowledge the 90 percent milestone as a first key achievement, but we remain committed to achieving an equitable vaccine rollout," says Bay of Plenty District Health Board chief executive officer Pete Chandler.

"We will celebrate the milestone when it is also achieved for MÄori vaccination rates," commits Chandler.

"We will continue to strive for the 90 percent fully vaccinated target for all of the diverse communities and ethnicities of Te Moana Ä Toi."

More than 95 percent of the district’s Pasifika community have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Chandler attributes the achievements of the vaccine rollout to collaboration and commitment.

"The successes we’ve shared to date are owed to an amazing team of providers covering the breadth of the district; dedicated MÄori, iwi and hÄpÅ« hauora providers; GPs and pharmacies; empowered communities; and the hard-working Bay of Plenty DHB team," says Chandler.

Lead vaccinator of Pharmacy Care Group Amrit Ram says his team are proud to be a part of the vaccine rollout and have been delivering pop-up vaccination clinics throughout the Western Bay of Plenty.

"In partnership with the DHB, we’ve been at supermarkets, workplaces, beaches and the Katikati RSA to make getting the vaccine as easy as possible for people," says Ram.

Chandler says the district’s DHB and vaccine providers are doing everything possible to see as many people vaccinated across all communities in Te Moana Ä Toi.

"Our hope is for everyone in the district who can get the vaccine, does. Then our community will be afforded the best protection against the virus. COVID is here, and we need to do our bit to take care of each other."

The 90 percent first dose milestone was reached following cases of COVID-19 in the district.

"Our next key milestone is striving to achieve a 90 percent first vaccination rate within our MÄori community. I want to affirm our wholehearted commitment to equity in this critical work," says Chandler.

To reach the 90 percent fully vaccinated milestone, a further 21,000 people in the district need to receive their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to data from the Ministry of Health to 29 November 2021. More than 80 percent of the district’s residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations are available throughout the district and can be found at www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19-vaccination/bay-of-plenty