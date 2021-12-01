Encourage your staff to get vaccinated today! - WCDHB

Wednesday, 1 December, 2021 - 13:08

Encouraging staff to get vaccinated has meant our team will be 100% double vaccinated by Christmas, says Westfleet Seafoods CEO Craig Boote.

"We have a lot of respect for our team and their beliefs, but the fact is we need to be 100% double vaccinated to be compliant with the requirements of the international seafood industry.

"I’m really proud of each and every one of my team who has got the jab, they’ve been vaccinated to support their fellow workers and their families because we needed them to be vaccinated to keep the doors open.

"I would encourage all West Coast business owners to have a chat over smoko or over a beer, to work through the concerns that their staff members may have, and to reassure their teams that we are all in this together so we need to be vaccinated for our jobs, our livelihoods and our community."

Encouraging your staff to get vaccinated is incredibly important. Our mobile clinics are offering to visit Coast businesses for kai, kÅrero and COVID-19 information and vaccination sessions. If you’d like a vaccination team to visit your workplace to answer questions, bring smoko and carry out vaccinations please call 0800 492 342 to book a time

"If you’ve been thinking about getting the jab, get it done today," says Helen Gillespie, Programme Manager, COVID-19 Vaccination, West Coast DHB.

"We need 473 people to get their first dose by this Friday to get the Coast to 90% first dose vaccinated. This is the important milestone we need to meet in order to meet our goal of being 90 percent double-dosed (fully vaccinated) by 24 December.

"The most important thing you can do to protect yourself from Covid-19 is to get vaccinated. Talk to your friends, family and whÄnau who need to get their first jab and encourage them to get it done, so that we can all have an amazing summer together.

"We have pop-up clinics all over the Coast, no bookings are necessary, just head on down. C’mon Coasters, let’s get to 90%."

And don’t forget, everyone on the Coast who’s double vaxxed by 24 December will be in the draw to win a brand-new Ford Escape or a 2WD Ford Ranger Ute!

The prize will only be drawn if the West Coast hits the 90% double vaccinated milestone by Christmas Eve. If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, you’ll need to have your first dose by Friday 3rd December to allow a 3 week gap between your first and second doses.

Thanks to Development West Coast and Grey Ford for the incredibly generous prize!