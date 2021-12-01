ProCare 'unites with Maori providers expediting data to boost vax outreach'

Wednesday, 1 December, 2021 - 14:44

ProCare, New Zealand’s largest network of primary healthcare professionals, is partnering with Maori community providers to expedite vaccination rates of Auckland whanau.

It has signed a MOU with Taumata Korero, a collective of Maori providers that serve more than 200,000 Maori in TÄmaki Makaurau and Te Pae Herenga o Tamaki, of Whanau Ora to reach unvaccinated whanau.

The data sharing agreement puts boundaries and personal registers aside to work at a higher level to ensure whanau - both Maori and non-Maori have access to being vaccinated.

The data will enable Maori providers to reach out to whanau at localities of interest faster.

Bindi Norwell, Chief Executive at ProCare says: "We’re really committed to Te Tiriti through ensuring equitable health outcomes for Maori by working in partnership and alongside Maori providers to find an effective approach that works."

"This collaboration means collectively we have the capacity and capability to reach out to communities to provide the wrap-around support needed to increase vaccination rates for Maori," she says.

The new partnership offers the potential for so much more into the future with practices at a local level working with the collective from the basis of trust, transparency, and a shared common outcome.

Chief Executive of Papakura Marae and member of Taumata Korero, Tony Kake says the outcome, thanks to the local GPs, is a welcome boost to everyone’s efficiency and effectiveness with the traffic light system just one day away.

"The key thing here is working together locally to achieve vaccination one town at a time - Papakura then Manurewa - we’ll all have our turn. This data is accurate to a household level - we will text, phone, knock on doors to confirm if whanau want a vaccination - if they do, we’ll do it. "

Data shared by ProCare not only includes COVID-19 vaccination status but is also risk stratified, meaning it identifies those who also have underlying health conditions which might put them at increased risk of severe complications from COVID, such as those with heart disease.

Mihi Blair, ProCare’s Kaiwhakahaere Maori says: "Maori whÄnau have been disportionately affected by the current COVID-19 outbreak. We want to ensure as organisations are all working together to reach out to as many whanau as possible, as quickly as possible, to provide COVID-19 vaccination and any other support that is required. Sharing Maori vacciation data, especially that which prioritises those most at risk, really helps us put effort into helping the right people. We know this has the potential to save lives."

The Maori vaccination data shared by ProCare was approved by the ProCare Clinical Governance Committee with approval from ProCare general practices. The data does not include someone’s full medical history, only their COVID-19 vaccination status, which is stratified for other underlying health conditions to ensure those most at risk can be prioritised.