Children’s Commissioner welcomes vaccinations for children aged 5 to 11

Wednesday, 1 December, 2021 - 16:33

Children’s Commissioner Frances Eivers welcomes the announcement of the plan for the rollout of vaccines for children aged 5 to 11 years early next year.

"As we enter the next phase of the pandemic, where COVID-19 is likely to be in more of our communities, it is crucial that mokopuna have good access to the vaccine. This not only provides protection for them but plays a part in protecting the community," Children’s Commissioner Frances Eivers says.

"We urge the Government to engage with MÄori, paediatric immunisations specialists, schools and communities as soon as possible on the rollout of the vaccine to these children.

"Successful rollout requires well thought out planning and information to be provided to all stakeholders, especially children and young people.

"A key challenge in planning a vaccination approach for children aged 5 to 11 will be achieving an equitable and universal delivery for those in communities with less vaccine protection. We ask that the Government learn from previous rollouts and prioritise areas and children most at risk," Commissioner Eivers says.

