'Twenty-four hours to go' says West Coast DHB

Thursday, 2 December, 2021 - 11:39

C’mon Coasters, we can do this! You’ve got until the end of tomorrow (Friday December 3rd) to get your first vaccination to be into win a car, that’s 24 hours to go!

"We need another 369 Coasters to get their first vaccination to reach the target," says Helen Gillespie, Programme Manager, COVID-19 Vaccination, West Coast DHB.

"If you have friends or family who want their vaccination ahead of the summer holidays, let them know we have clinics in Hokitika, Greymouth and Westport tomorrow.

"We are so close. No need for an appointment, simply drop by anytime to our vaccination clinics and let’s get protected."

For more information on when and where you can be fully vaccinated, visit: https://vaccinatecanterburywestcoast.nz/

The good folk at Grey Ford have teamed up with Development West Coast for the "Car Up for Jabs" campaign to encourage more Coasters to get fully vaccinated.

To enter, simply have both vaccinations before 24 December and you’re automatically in the draw to win a 2021 Ford Escape or 2WD Ranger - you choose! The competition will be drawn Christmas Eve - as long as the Coast reaches 90% double-vaxxed.

It’s important to note that we won’t meet the 24 December target if we don’t reach 90% first doses by the end of tomorrow. C’mon Coasters, it really is time! The clock is ticking….

If you haven’t been vaccinated yet and want to be eligible, you’ll need to have your first dose before the end of the day tomorrow to allow a three-week gap between your first and second doses.

Mobile/pop up clinics over the next week

(No bookings are necessary for any of our vaccination clinics, just turn up wearing a mask and clothing that makes it easy to access the top of your arms! You’ll need to scan or sign-in, and there’ll be plenty of hand sanitiser around to pump on.)