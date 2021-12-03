AA Pet Insurance announce sponsorship of NZ Epilepsy Assist Dog Trust

Friday, 3 December, 2021 - 09:52

AA Pet Insurance is delighted to announce its 2022 sponsorship partnership with the New Zealand Epilepsy Assist Dog Trust.

The NZ Epilepsy Assist Dog Trust (NZEADT) is a charity formed in 2007 to aid in the independency and security for New Zealanders with severe epilepsy affecting their daily lives.

NZEADT Founder Andrea Hawkless had a son with epilepsy whose condition failed to significantly improve from medications or brain surgery. After considerable research and with no such organisation previously existing in NZ, Andrea formed NZEADT to enhance the lives of people living with severe epilepsy.

General Manager of AA Pet Insurance Mark Savage says this is a fantastic new partnership for AA Pet Insurance.

"1 in 100 people in New Zealand have epilepsy or develop it at some stage in their lives so we are thrilled AA Pet Insurance will be contributing to this life-changing Trust, giving people with epilepsy more independence and freedom," says Mark.

"We are pleased we are now providing these service dogs with insurance protection against sickness or injury, and in turn know that this will give their owners some peace of mind if anything were to happen."

NZEADT Board Member Jan McEwen says, "We are delighted to be partnering with AA Pet Insurance. Vet expenses can be an unexpected cost at any stage of life for a service dog so knowing that our insured dogs are covered will be very reassuring for our financial planning."

The partnership sees AA Pet Insurance sponsoring the insurance premium for eligible NZEADT dogs for the next 12-month period. In addition, there is also an allocation of funds gifted to assist the NZEADT in their mission to help people living with severe epilepsy achieve independence by providing trained assistance dogs.