Medical Physicists are on strike - APEX

Monday, 6 December, 2021 - 13:52

Medical Physicists at the six DHBs that offer radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer have commenced strike action that will run through until Christmas. MidCentral Physicists walked off the job for 24-hours on Friday, and today Physicists at Southern DHB have totally withdrawn their Labour for 24-hours. Tomorrow, Tuesday 7 December, Auckland Physicists walk off the job for 24-hours.

In addition to the full day stoppages, Physicists at all six DHBs will be taking action to restrict support for treatment and diagnostic devices outside of ordinary working hours up until Christmas.

‘It is a shame that it has come to this’, remarked APEX Lead Advocate David Munro today. ‘This small but vital medical workforce simply wants to maintain the recognition of their profession relative to other highly-skilled medical specialists. The current employer offer is a step backwards,’ Mr Munro continued, ‘and would worsen the Physicists relative position in a very competitive niche profession.’

Mediation is set down for 15th December.

‘These strikes will cause unnecessary distress for vulnerable New Zealanders’ battling cancer,’ said Mr Munro. ‘It is disappointing that the employer team is unavailable for mediation this week. They need to review their position and come back to the table with a revised fair offer as soon as possible.