Hospital visiting in the National Traffic Light System

Wednesday, 8 December, 2021 - 07:54

A Whanganui is currently under the COVID Red traffic light, so what does this mean if you are planning to visit our hospital?"

When you arrive at the entrance, you will also be asked to scan in or sign in, change your mask to a hospital surgical mask if you’re not wearing one already and to use the hand sanitiser provided.

Three questions will be asked:

1. Are you feeling unwell today, do you have any cold or flu like symptoms?

2. Have you recently had a COVID-19 test?

3. Have you visited a location of interest?

Why are we doing this? Based on lived experiences regarding how COVID is transmitted we need to ensure COVID doesn’t enter our hospital if at all possible.

If you are presenting as a patient, we will undertake precautionary measures, all of which will be explained throughout your patient journey but you will be seen.

Visitors with acute respiratory symptoms such as cough, cold and flu symptoms, sore throat and runny nose or have abdominal pain or diarrhoea or a close household contact with a current COVID-19 case must not attend unless prior arrangements have been made. You will be declined entry if this is the case.

Social distancing is required so we ask that there is a maximum number of two visitors per bed, and we ask where possible that the two visitors remain the same each time to lower the risk.

You will not be asked to provide a vaccine passport within a clinical setting, however if you have one, that is great.

There is a requirement for booked surgical procedures and surgeries to have a COVID-19 test 48 hours prior to arrival. However, not having completed this may result in your surgery or surgical procedure being postponed. We will rely on the advice of your treating health team in these cases. The effects of COVID-19 on an individual’s recovery has warranted a cautious approach which may include deferring surgeries, unless urgent, until the COVID-19 person is no longer infected.

There is no need to have a COVID-19 test before getting an x-ray, blood test or a consultation with a health professional.

Thank you for supporting the DHB staff so that they can deliver healthcare to you as needed. Together, we will ensure our hospital is safe and functioning for all needs.