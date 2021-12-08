Opotiki community asked to get tested if experiencing symptoms of COVID

Wednesday, 8 December, 2021 - 17:25

ÅpÅtiki District Council and Toi Te Ora Public Health are confirming today that an ÅpÅtiki resident has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual was tested outside of the region and has returned to ÅpÅtiki to complete the required isolation with public health support.

Investigations are continuing as to any exposure risk for individuals and whÄnau in the ÅpÅtiki community. If any locations of interest are identified for the area, these will be published to the Ministry of Health website and notifications will be sent out through the COVID-19 Tracer app. Any close contacts identified will be contacted directly by public health services and provided with testing and isolation advice.

Dr Lynne Lane, Medical Officer of Health at Toi Te Ora Public Health, reiterates the importance of anyone in the ÅpÅtiki community getting a COVID-19 test if experiencing any symptoms of the illness.

"Testing is important to help prevent further spread of the virus in our communities. It is also important to keep following other health measures at all times, including wearing masks or face coverings, using the COVID-19 Tracer app to scan in everywhere you go, practicing good hand washing, and maintaining distance from others where you can."

The Bay of Plenty District Health Board and local providers in ÅpÅtiki have been working to ensure testing is available for anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. Testing is available this week between 10am - 2pm on Thursday and Friday, and from 9am - 1pm on Saturday, at 7 Moody Place, Te Pou Oranga o WhakatÅhea Social and Health Services Building. "Scheduled testing times will be extended to accommodate demand," advises Bay of Plenty District Health Board COVID-19 Incident Controller, Trevor Richardson. Further testing times will be advertised.

The most common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, tiredness and loss of taste or smell. Other, less common symptoms can include a sore throat, headache, aches and pains, diarrhoea, a rash on skin, or discolouration of fingers or toes, red or irritated eyes.

"The spread of COVID-19 into our Bay of Plenty districts is also an important reminder of the need to get vaccinated. Getting fully vaccinated helps protect yourself and those you love against COVID-19," says Dr Lane.

ÅpÅtiki Mayor, Lyn Riesterer, said that with COVID moving further around the country, it isn’t a surprise to have a case in ÅpÅtiki and the community is prepared as part of the OpotikiOurWay kaupapa.

"This case is very recent so we will wrap support around the household and go through the formal process to ensure that we know of any close contacts or locations of interest - it is still very early days and we’ll know more soon.

"As a community, this is a bit of a reminder that COVID-19 is still out there and we need to be prepared - make sure you are keeping up to date with locations of interest, you are scanning in and practising good hygiene. And of course, get vaccinated if you can - it is our best defence against the virus and it is a way of looking after ourselves and the vulnerable in our community," Mayor Riesterer said.

Vaccination clinics are being held on Thursday at Church Street Dispensary, Friday and Saturday at the ÅpÅtiki Health Centre vaccination clinic 32a King Street, and Sunday at the Church Street Dispensary.

More information is also available at the following websites:

Unite Against COVID website: https://covid19.govt.nz/

Ministry of Health locations of interest: https://www.health.govt.nz/our-work/diseases-and-conditions/covid-19-novel-coronavirus/covid-19-health-advice-public/contact-tracing-covid-19/covid-19-contact-tracing-locations-interest

Bay of Plenty testing information: https://www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19/bay-of-plenty/

Bay of Plenty vaccination information: https://www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19-vaccination/bay-of-plenty/

Karawhiua: https://www.karawhiua.nz/