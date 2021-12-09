Aukati Tupeka Aotearoa 'welcomes bold Smokefree Plan'

Thursday, 9 December, 2021 - 14:34

Aukati Tupeka Aotearoa (ATA) national network of agencies is delighted at the boldness of the Government’s Smokefree 2025 Plan launched by Associate Minister of Health Ayesha Verrall earlier today.

"We applaud the Government for acting decisively to protect our future generations from smoking-related harm and address the inequities tobacco causes, particularly amongst our Maori and Pasifika communities," ATA Chairperson and spokesperson Martin Witt says.

"We would like to congratulate Minister Verrall for a robust plan which is supported by proposed legislation that will significantly reduce the number of places tobacco can be sold within our communities as well as preventing those born after a certain date from ever being able to purchase this lethal product," Witt says.

"The planned amendment Bills to allow only low levels of nicotine in smoked tobacco products is another positive measure that will help reduce the addictiveness and appeal of smoking," he says.

"We also welcome the plan’s focus on increasing health promotion and community mobilisation activities and increasing investment in smoking cessation services along with the emphasis on Maori leadership and decision-making within this kaupapa," Witt says.

"It is now imperative our Government works towards phasing out the sale of tobacco products completely; doing so will ensure we not only achieve but protect a smokefree generation," he says.

"For the first time we have a clear path to achieve the goal set by the government in 2011 of a smokefree future for Aotearoa New Zealand, and the confidence that our next generation of tamariki will be truly Tupeka Kore (Tobacco Free)," ATA member and Manager of Takiri Mai te Ata Regional Stop Smoking Service, Catherine Manning says.

The plan upholds the goal set in the Maori Affairs Select Committee Report for a Smokefree Aotearoa by 2025. The ATA network members acknowledge Dame Tariana Turia for her leadership on this issue and Hone Harawira for his continued commitment to the cause by responding to the 3,000 submitters who supported the government’s bold vision of a Tupeka Kore future. Both leaders have been included in the Smokefree Aotearoa 2025 Taskforce established under the plan.

"Today the hard work from communities is being recognised with clear actions and commitment to the health and wellbeing of all New Zealanders," Manning says. "5,000 people a year die from smoking-related illnesses in this country. Let’s not forget all those who have passed away since this goal was set - these are our loved ones, our whanau," she says. The ATA network cautions, however, that it is critical that the Government backs up this plan fully with appropriate resources to ensure its success.

"The ATA Network is ready to work in partnership with the Government with the expertise and resources that we have to ensure we achieve our challenging goal by 2025," Manning says. "Together we will carry on the work of the Tupeka Kore champions who were here before us."