Te Putahitanga o Te Waipounamu celebrates release of annual report

Friday, 17 December, 2021 - 10:44

Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu is proud to share its annual report for the year ended 30 June 2021, a report that Pouārahi Helen Leahy says reflects both the highlights and challenges of a year bookended by lockdowns.

"It was an especially difficult year, and I am proud that our annual report reflects the myriad ways that the Whānau Ora network stepped up to meet the challenges of COVID-19," says Ms Leahy. "Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu is delighted to support a thriving network of Whānau Ora partners, Whānau Ora Navigators and whānau initiatives that have collectively supported more than 73,000 individual whānau members."

As the Whānau Ora commissioning agency for the South Island, Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu reports not only on financial results, but on its investment activities and assessment of outcomes against the Whānau Ora Framework. At year end, Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu had worked with 338 separate entities, provided funding for 109.5 Whānau Ora Navigator roles, and had connected with 73,623 individual whānau members.

"These numbers have all increased since the previous year, and we are so proud to be able to demonstrate the incredible engagement between Whānau Ora and its communities," says Ms Leahy. "These numbers provide merely a snapshot of the hardship eased, the challenges overcome and the lives changed for whānau who have been severely impacted by the realities of the pandemic."

Notably, the annual report provides data on the Puna fund, which was established in the wake of the first nationwide lockdown. During FY21 the fund supported 10,646 applications for supermarket vouchers, payment of power and data bills, and firewood. Unfortunately, the Puna fund was closed in September this year when Government funding was focussed on vaccination efforts during the Delta lockdown.

"Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu thanks our funders and co-investors; it is only with their support that we are able to provide the broad range of programmes and opportunities to meet the varied needs of whānau," says Ms Leahy. "Above all, thank you to our extensive Whānau Ora network, who have rallied together yet again to create better outcomes for whānau."