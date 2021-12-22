Ara Announces Vaccination Policy - Wednesday 22 December 2021

Wednesday, 22 December, 2021 - 16:09

Ara Institute of Canterbury will implement a requirement in 2022 that all learners, Ara colleagues and visitors to all Ara Institute of Canterbury sites must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have a Ministry of Health approved vaccine exemption. Ara will require learners and colleagues to have their first vaccination by 24 January 2022 and be fully vaccinated by 14 February 2022.

The decision was made following an initial risk assessment under the Health and Safety at Work Act (2015) in regard to operations at Ara. This was followed by a consultation process with learners and staff, with the majority of submissions supporting this policy.

"This was not an easy decision to make but ensuring a safe learning and work environment for our people was a prime consideration. We also want to reduce the risk of the region going in and out of red traffic light restrictions. This will not be good for anyone, and vaccination is the key to avoiding that scenario," said Darren Mitchell, Acting Chief Executive of Ara.

"While we are still working through the practicalities of managing implementation, we are announcing this decision now so that people have time to get fully vaccinated before 14 February 2022 and to allow people time to assess their options over the holiday break.

"Ara acknowledges that vaccination is a personal choice however, we also have an obligation to provide a safe environment for all stakeholders. This is not a no jab, no job, no study policy. It is our genuine intent to work with every individual who may be impacted by this policy to explore all feasible options to enable then to continue to engage with employment or study," concluded Mitchell.

Additional information can be found on the Ara website:

https://www.ara.ac.nz/news-and-events/news-stories/latest-covid-19-update--vaccination-requirements/