Community pharmacy welcomes supervised rapid antigen testing service

Thursday, 23 December, 2021 - 16:16

The Pharmacy Guild of New Zealand and Green Cross Health are welcoming the opportunity for community pharmacy to offer a supervised rapid antigen testing (RAT) service, as an additional tool to help manage the Covid-19 pandemic.

From 15 December until 31 January 2022, a free, supervised rapid antigen testing service is available at participating community pharmacies.

The RAT service builds on community pharmacy’s excellent response to the pandemic to date. Community pharmacies have remained open under all lockdown levels, giving New Zealanders uninterrupted access to medicines and other essential pharmacy services.

Community pharmacies have also played a significant role in the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination rollout and, recently, in widening access to vaccine passes for all New Zealanders.

Importantly, the Guild and Green Cross Health see that the RAT service will reduce the workload pressure on the laboratories, community testing centres and GPs, who continue to provide Covid-19 PCR testing. The RAT service is intended only for those who do not have symptoms of Covid-19.

We anticipate that the initial RAT service rollout will be ongoing beyond January, as an integral part of the government’s ongoing Covid-19 screening and surveillance programme, and as a useful complement to the PCR diagnostic testing.

Community pharmacy remains fully committed to performing its role in helping keep New Zealanders safe by dealing with this challenging pandemic and reducing the risk of Covid-19 spread. The RAT service demonstrates how community pharmacy remains a vital part in our health system’s ongoing response to Covid-19 through the protection framework.

Community pharmacy continues to respond to the ongoing needs and support of communities, with 97.2% of people living within 20 minutes of a community pharmacy. This, again, demonstrates the valuable service the pharmacy workforce provides throughout New Zealand, as the healthcare professionals seen most often.