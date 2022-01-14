Bookings recommended for tamariki COVID-19 immunisations - Canterbury DHB

Friday, 14 January, 2022 - 14:19

From Monday, parents or caregivers of 5 to 11-year-olds can get their tamariki immunised against COVID-19, says Dr Helen Skinner, Senior Responsible Officer for the COVID-19 response, Canterbury DHB.

A list of clinics delivering tamariki immunisations, along with resources for parents to support their decisions and discussions can be found on the website: https://vaccinatecanterburywestcoast.nz/covid-19-immunisations-for-children/.

"We strongly recommend that you make a booking on the Book My Vaccine website as some clinics (GP practices) are only vaccinating enrolled patients and not all clinics start vaccinating children on the 17th. Bookings through the website open on Monday," says Dr Skinner.

"More clinics are getting ready to come on board in the next few weeks as they complete the necessary training to deliver the vaccine to tamariki and prepare their site to accommodate families coming together."

Tamariki aged 5-11 years old will receive a lower dose of the Pfizer vaccine and will need two doses delivered 8 weeks apart. Children in this age group must have a parent, caregiver or legal guardian accompany them to their appointment and provide consent for them to be vaccinated.

"Most children and young people who catch COVID-19 will have mild symptoms. However, some can become very sick and require hospitalisation.

"I really encourage you to take time to get the information and advice you need to make the best decision for your child.

"Immunisation is an important way we keep tamariki safe, like being sun smart or wearing a seatbelt. It protects your tamariki from many serious diseases and stops disease spreading within your whÄnau and the community," says Dr Skinner.

If you’re looking for more information about COVID-19 vaccinations for 5-11 year olds here are some useful links:

- https://covid19.govt.nz/covid-19-vaccines/get-the-facts-about-covid-19-vaccination/covid-19-vaccination-and-children/

- https://www.health.govt.nz/our-work/diseases-and-conditions/covid-19-novel-coronavirus/covid-19-vaccines/covid-19-vaccine-health-advice/covid-19-vaccine-and-children-information-parents-and-caregivers

- https://www.karawhiua.nz/frequently-asked-questions/