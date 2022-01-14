Bookings strongly recommended for tamariki Covid-19 immunisations

Friday, 14 January, 2022 - 17:00

From Monday, parents or caregivers of 5 to 11-year-olds can start booking their tamariki in to be immunised against COVID-19, says Philip Wheble, Senior Responsible Officer for the COVID-19 response, West Coast DHB.

A list of clinics delivering tamariki immunisations, along with resources for parents to support their decisions and discussions can be found on our vaccination website: https://vaccinatecanterburywestcoast.nz/covid-19-immunisations-for-children/.

"We strongly recommend that you make a booking on the Book My Vaccine website as not all of our clinics start vaccinating children on the 17th. Bookings through the website open on Monday," says Philip Wheble.

Tamariki aged 5-11 years old will receive a lower dose of the Pfizer vaccine and will need two doses delivered 8 weeks apart. Children in this age group must have a parent, caregiver or legal guardian accompany them to their appointment and provide consent for them to be vaccinated.

"Most children and young people who catch COVID-19 will have mild symptoms. However, some can become very sick and require hospitalisation.

"Immunisation is the most effective way to protect our tamariki from many serious diseases like COVID-19. It also helps to stop the disease spreading within your whÄnau and the community."

"I really encourage you to take time to get the information and advice you need to make the best decision for your child. Remember, you are also welcome to drop into any of our vaccination clinics and speak to one of our clinical staff if you have any questions," says Mr Wheble.

If you’re looking for more information about COVID-19 vaccinations for 5-11 year olds here are some useful links:

https://covid19.govt.nz/covid-19-vaccines/get-the-facts-about-covid-19-vaccination/covid-19-vaccination-and-children/ https://www.health.govt.nz/our-work/diseases-and-conditions/covid-19-novel-coronavirus/covid-19-vaccines/covid-19-vaccine-health-advice/covid-19-vaccine-and-children-information-parents-and-caregivers https://www.karawhiua.nz/frequently-asked-questions/