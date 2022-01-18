West Coast location of interest offers reminder to follow public health advice

Tuesday, 18 January, 2022 - 13:03

The addition of a West Coast location of interest to the Ministry of Health’s website offers a timely reminder of the importance of following public health advice.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Matthew Reid, said if you have visited a location of interest, at the time stated on the website please self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 10 days after you were exposed. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result.

"Now’s also a really good time to ensure that when you are out and about you wear a mask or face covering especially indoors, scan in everywhere you go, and show your COVID-19 pass when you need to. Keeping a good record of where you have been makes the job of contact tracers so much easier.

If you develop any COVID-19 symptoms, please arrange to get tested immediately and remain isolated at home or in the accommodation you are staying in. This advice extends to anyone even if they haven’t visited any of the locations of interest. If you’re not sure what you should do, please call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice.

Senior Responsible Officer for COVID-19 at West Coast DHB, Philip Wheble, said in response to the location of interest in Hokitika, we have set up additional testing capacity at the Hokitika Health Centre for the next two days.

"Testing is free for anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, or who has been advised by Public Health to get tested, but before you come in for a test, please call ahead to your general practice team or Healthline to arrange a suitable time. Contact details of West Coast GP practices are available online - https://www.wcdhb.health.nz/your-health/find-and-enrol-at-a-health-center/

"One of the best things we can all do to protect ourselves, our whÄnau and our communities is to be fully vaccinated, including having a booster dose if it’s four months since you had your second dose of Pfizer vaccine," says Mr Wheble.

Vaccination clinic details are available online - here.